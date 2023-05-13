After Himachal & Karnataka, Haryana next: Deepender Hooda on Congress win

Rajya Sabha MP from Congress Deepender Hooda on Saturday said victory of Congress in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh indicates that Haryana would be swept by the winds of change now. Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda. (HT file photo)

Deepender, who participated in a ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ programme in Sadhaura constituency of Yamunanagar, said the echo of Congress’ resounding victory in Karnataka was heard till Haryana.

“People of Haryana have made up their mind for a change as in the past nine years, the BJP-JJP government has worked to disappoint every section,” he said.

“The alliance of BJP-JJP was not for pension of ₹5,100 but for complete freedom to loot Haryana people,” he said.

He said Haryana, which was considered number 1 in development and welfare schemes for the poor, has lagged behind and reached the 19th spot and attained number 1 in unemployment.