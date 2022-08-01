Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora stresses on need to set up hotel management institutes
Citing the shortage of skilled professionals in the hotel management sector and rising demand in hotels across the state, member of Parliament (MP) from the Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora stressed upon the importance of setting up more Centre-funded management institutes in the state.
Arora said he recently tabled a few questions with regard to hotel management institutes in the country in the Rajya Sabha, and in reply, the Union minister of tourism pointed out that there were a total of 21 central institutes of hotel management (CIHM) across the country, with one being in Gurdaspur.
Aroar said the Union minister has further informed the house that a total six state institutes of hotel management (SIHM), one each at Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were affiliated during last three years (2019-20, 2020-21and 2021-22) and funds worth ₹5,930 lakh were allocated to the institutes. However, no such institute has been affiliated in Punjab in the last three years.
Viewing the rising demand of skilled professionals especially in cities like Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Mohali, however, he stressed upon more such institutes in the state. He added that the same would help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.
Arora said he would take up the matter with the state government to take up an initiative to help train skilled professionals in the hotel industry, adding that Punjab can contribute to the increasing demand if there are sufficient number of hotel management institutes in the private sector as well as in the government sector.
He added that the need and importance of setting up more such institutes in the state has increased in view of the fact that Hospitality Education through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) has been discontinued from the current financial year on the recommendation of the Union ministry’s standing finance committee.
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.
Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab
The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers rail-roko' protest on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price for crops. Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.
Jobless teachers protesting against govt detained in Punjab’s Sunam
Punjab Police rounded up hundreds of unemployed physical training instructors protesting against the state government in Sunam on Sunday. Cops have also initiated action under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC against the detainees, who were released in the evening. They were protesting outside the venue where a state-level function was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in the event.
BFUHS V-C row: IMA seeks dismissal of Punjab health minister
Amid the ongoing row over the incident wherein vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Human Sciences, Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur was made to lie on 'dirty' bed by the Indian Medical Council Punjab on Sunday, health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said that there might have been some 'conspiracy' behind the incident. IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Maan stated that the minister was not even aware of the protocols.
