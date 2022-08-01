Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora stresses on need to set up hotel management institutes

Citing the shortage of skilled professionals in the hotel management sector and rising demand in hotels across the state, member of Parliament (MP) from the Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora stressed upon the importance of setting up more Centre-funded management institutes in the state.

Arora said he recently tabled a few questions with regard to hotel management institutes in the country in the Rajya Sabha, and in reply, the Union minister of tourism pointed out that there were a total of 21 central institutes of hotel management (CIHM) across the country, with one being in Gurdaspur.

Aroar said the Union minister has further informed the house that a total six state institutes of hotel management (SIHM), one each at Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were affiliated during last three years (2019-20, 2020-21and 2021-22) and funds worth ₹5,930 lakh were allocated to the institutes. However, no such institute has been affiliated in Punjab in the last three years.

Viewing the rising demand of skilled professionals especially in cities like Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Mohali, however, he stressed upon more such institutes in the state. He added that the same would help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.

Arora said he would take up the matter with the state government to take up an initiative to help train skilled professionals in the hotel industry, adding that Punjab can contribute to the increasing demand if there are sufficient number of hotel management institutes in the private sector as well as in the government sector.

He added that the need and importance of setting up more such institutes in the state has increased in view of the fact that Hospitality Education through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) has been discontinued from the current financial year on the recommendation of the Union ministry’s standing finance committee.