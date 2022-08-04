Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raksha Bandhan gifting guide for tricity folks

Published on Aug 04, 2022 07:30 PM IST
With Raksha Bandhan (August 11) just around the corner, if you’re still wondering what to gift your sibling, tricity markets and small businesses have the perfect gift hampers lined up for you
These carefully curated gift hampers are the perfect way to please your siblings (HT Photos)
With Raksha Bandhan (August 11) just around the corner, if you’re still wondering what to gift your sibling, tricity markets and small businesses have the perfect gift hampers lined up for you.

From kids stationary hampers to baked treats baskets to phulkari or Punjabi jutti hampers, the options are limitless. These hampers start as low as 199, which includes a Rakhi, roli-chawal, a Ganpati statue and a chocolate bar.

“Due to the pandemic, the celebration in the last two years was low-key, so this year, many want to splurge. We had customers coming in as early as June end, looking for luxurious and personalised hampers. We have brought in a lot of hampers from Delhi and Jaipur-based wholesalers. The sales have been beyond satisfactory,” says Atharv Gupta, of The Gifting World.

Home-baker Gurleen Kaur says, “We have started accepting pre-orders for baked treats baskets including tea cakes, cupcakes, cookies, granola bars, etc for brothers and sisters. And are also offering homemade chocolate bar and rakhi hampers.”

@sugarplumbyrachita is offering two varieties of Rakhi hampers – one with loaf cake, khara biscuits, Karachi biscuits, chocolate almonds, a granola bar, a Gunsberg ginger ale, Rakhi, roli, chawal, chandan, and mishri; and another with loaf cake, masala makhana, honey nuts chikki, Rakhi, roli, chawal, chandan, and mishri – on pre-order.

Ramesh Handa, of Gift Hub, says they have curated hampers with deodrant, beard cream, hair gel for males, and perfume, body wash, scrunchies, earrings for females. In food hampers, we have ones with cookies, sodas, chocolates, tea cakes, etc.

Garden Centre’s Sunita Rana says they are offering combos of plants such as succulents or bonsai trees with plantable seed Rakhi and chocolates.

Ismail Khan, of Greet n Gift, says to promote local artisans, we are providing hampers with Punjabi jutti, Phulkari scrunchie and handmade earrings; and another option with Phulkari handbag and wallet, handmade diary, lacquer bangles, etc that can be gifted to sisters as well as bhabhis along with loomba.

