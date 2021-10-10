Ram Darbar man loses mobile phone to snatchers

A resident of Phase 2 in Ram Darbar, Kailash Singh, reported that two unidentified men on a motorcycle sped away after snatching his mobile phone, police said on Saturday. Kailash said that he was near the bus stop in Sector 47 when the snatching took place. A case was registered.

Sec-25 man held for possessing knife

Chandigarh The police arrested one Tarkesh Singh, alias Kaka alias Sarkari, of Sector 25 for possessing a knife. He was arrested by the police near Mori Gate in Sector 25. A case under the Arms Act was registered.

40 cops donate blood at Mansa Devi temple

Chandigarh At least 40 cops from Panchkula donated blood at the Mata Mansa Devi temple on Saturday. In a statement, Panchkula police said that the personnel were deployed on duty at the temple and donated blood at a camp organised by the Red Cross Society.

Parents of persons with mental disabilities meet guv

Chandigarh Three parents and members of ‘Citizens for Inclusive Living’ — DR Paul, Bhupinder Sidhu and Nirmaljit Bains — met Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit. They talked about their campaign to provide assisted living facilities for persons with mental disabilities and senior citizens in Indira Holiday Home, Sector 24. Paul said that the governor said he will take suitable action at the earliest.

CGC Landran sets up a memorial for alumnus

Mohali Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, unveiled the memorial in remembrance of their BTech alumnus late Major Dixant Thapa, who was deployed in Ladakh and sacrificed his life while on duty in August 2020. Varsity chairperson Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “He will forever stay in our hearts and his memorial on the campus will be an epitome of his dedication and sacrifice for the country.”

Hindi poetry book ‘Zindagi Kavita Ho Gai’ released

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) released a book ‘Zindagi Kavita Ho Gai’ by Alka Kansra at the Press Club in Sector 27 on Saturday. The book was released by the chairperson of CLS, Sumita Misra, who was the chief guest while General VP Malik (retd) was the guest of honour. Kansra superannuated from MCM DAV College in Sector 36 as HOD (chemistry) and started writing Hindi poetry after this. Her first Hindi poetry book was published in 2019 and this is her second such book.

International conference concludes at PU

Chandigarh The two-day international conference at Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) concluded on Saturday. The second day of IC-MAME 2021 started with research presentations by students on various topics of material sciences. Chief guest, professor Rajeev Ahuja, director of IIT Ropar, talked about building a culture where academic institutions worked closely with industry.

Indian philosopher’s day at PGGC-46

Chandigarh The departments of philosophy and Sanskrit of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, organised “Indian Philosopher’s Day” on Indian ethics, which was sponsored by the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), New Delhi. Professor Abha Sudarshan, college principal, said that such deliberations helped understand the meaning of philosophical concepts like values, integrity, principles, honesty, responsibility, honour, morality and nature of existence.

Punjab, HP eves log win

Chandigarh Punjab recorded a fine nine-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in a match during the ongoing 4th Rama Atray Memorial cricket tournament for women on Saturday. In another match, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association beat UT Cricket Association by 109 runs.

Saksham, Vaidhavi win carrom tourney

Chandigarh Saksham Misri and Vaidhavi Mamgain emerged champions in the boys’ and girls’ sub-junior category in the 30th Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament held at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

BJP to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti week

Chandigarh The Chandigarh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Valmiki Jayanti week from October 14 to 20. State unit chief Arun Sood said that celebrations will end on Valmiki’s birth anniversary on October 20. He said as part of the weeklong activities, a medical camp, vaccination camp, event to honour achievers in the field of education and sports, etc., will be held.

SBI Mohali organises 3-km freedom run

Mohali SBI AO Mohali organised a Fit India Freedom 3-km run/walkathon to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. More than 70 participants participated. After zumba for 20 minutes, the 3-km run was flagged off from their office in Sector 68. Dr Anchal Sharma, counselling psychologist, mental health and behavioral sciences, Fortis Mohali, also spoke about keeping fit physically and mentally.

Memorial webinar held

Chandigarh The second webinar in the memory of justice Madan Mohan Punchhi, former Chief Justice of India, was hosted by Sanjay Tandon, the late lawmaker’s son-in-law. The orators reminisced about the justice’s unique takes on morality and law and how during the entirety of his professional career, he upheld the principle of fairness and integrity without fear or favour. Law minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government was taking suggestions from various specialists in the field of arbitration.

