Ram Lalla will reside in his temple in January: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Ram Temple will be ready in January next year.

Union home minister Amit Shah attends the Desh Mela and the consecration programme of the statue of Brahmalin Mahant Chandnath Yogi, in Rohtak on Wednesday. (ANI)

While addressing a gathering at Baba Mastnath University here after unveiling the statue of former Alwar MP Mahant Chand Nath Yogi, the Union home minister said Narendra Modi performed the ‘bhoomipujan’ at Ram Mandir without letting any bloodshed happen.

“In January next year, Ram Lalla will be established in the grand temple. After Narendra Modi assumed office, he revived Santana Dharma in India. During the recently held G20 summit, the nation heads of the group paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and the entire world saw that moment. In the G 20 summit, the entire world praised India for issuing the Delhi Declaration and condemning the Russia-Ukraine war. Under Modi’s leadership, various monuments and corridors were established,” the Union home minister added.

Praising the Indian players for their success in Asian Games, Shah said the Asian Games have just concluded and it’s a matter of joy for all, especially Haryana, that India has won more than 100 medals for the first time after Independence.

“In sports, India has progressed since Modi assumed charge in 2014 and our players have performed better at all international levels. This all happened, as Modi’s government has adopted a fair and transparent policy in selecting players, providing better infrastructure, good diet and starting new schemes like Khelo India. When we celebrate 100 years of Independence, our nation will top the tally at international tournaments,” Shah added.

“You have created history...I welcome all of you (athletes) on behalf of 140 crore Indians. Because of your hard work and achievements, there is an atmosphere of celebration across the country. We never had a dearth of talent in our country but due to several obstacles, our athletes weren’t able to convert their talent into medals,” he said at the event held at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here.

The Union home minister praised former Alwar MP Mahant for his contribution in education, health, culture and Sanatana Dharma.

Before Shah’s arrival, Asha workers were detained as they were moving towards Shah’s venue to handover a memorandum for their demand, including hike in their wages.

