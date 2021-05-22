Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ram Rahim gets parole to meet ailing mother
Ram Rahim gets parole to meet ailing mother

Last year on October 24 too, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was given a day’s paroleto meet his mother.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:27 AM IST
Singh, who has been taken to Gurugram to meet his mother amid heavy police security, had sought parole four days ago.(HT file photo)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing a 20-year jail sentence for raping two followers, was granted parole on Friday to look after his ailing mother, a senior prison official said.

The official denied to comment on how long the parole was. “...Every prisoner has a right to get parole and it was granted after taking feedback from administration and the police. We gave him a day-long parole last year too,” the official said.

Singh, who has been taken to Gurugram to meet his mother amid heavy police security, had sought parole four days ago.

