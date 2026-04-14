Ramban man ferrying cattle attacked, jumps into river, goes missing: Cops

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the disappearance of a man who was ferrying cattle and is believed to be fallen into a stream after being chased and beaten up by four men in Ramban district, said officials on Monday.

The victim’s family protesting in Ramban on Monday. (HT Photo)

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The incident triggered a public outrage with family members of the victim, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Chopan of Pogal, blocking the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) at Makerkoot for over three hours.

While locals alleged that Chopan was chased and attacked by cow vigilantes, cops said a probe was on.

In a bid to escape the attackers, Chopan allegedly jumped into Bisleri Nullah near Makerkoot tunnel number 5 around 1.30 pm on Sunday and was washed away, said police. An FIR has been registered at Ramsoo police station and the four accused have been arrested.

Ramban district commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ilyas Khan said, “A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted under sub-divisional police officer, Banihal, Surinder Singh Biloria.” The youth, however, who headed was home, had due permission to ferry the bovines, he added. Though the victim’s chances of survival look grim, searchers from NDRF, SDRF, police and local volunteers have been roped in to trace him, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Those arrested have been identified as Surjeet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Digvijay Singh, and Kewal Singh—two residents of Seri Ramban and two of Ramban town and are currently lodged at Banihal police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those arrested have been identified as Surjeet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Digvijay Singh, and Kewal Singh—two residents of Seri Ramban and two of Ramban town and are currently lodged at Banihal police station. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The locals alleged that the accused are cow vigilantes. “The accused, who are working in a private construction company at a tunnel project in Ramban, are habitual offenders. In the past two years, they have indulged in similar activities. On Sunday, they chased and thrashed Chopan, who in a bid to escape, jumped into the fast flowing rivulet. Some eyewitnesses also saw him being swept in strong current,” said Waseem Ahmed, a local. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The locals alleged that the accused are cow vigilantes. “The accused, who are working in a private construction company at a tunnel project in Ramban, are habitual offenders. In the past two years, they have indulged in similar activities. On Sunday, they chased and thrashed Chopan, who in a bid to escape, jumped into the fast flowing rivulet. Some eyewitnesses also saw him being swept in strong current,” said Waseem Ahmed, a local. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Responding to the allegations, senior superintendent of police Arun Gupta said, “It is a matter of investigation. Nothing can be said at this moment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the allegations, senior superintendent of police Arun Gupta said, “It is a matter of investigation. Nothing can be said at this moment.” {{/usCountry}}

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The DC has urged people to remain calm and as a preventive measure, the speed of mobile internet in Makerkoot, Ramsoo and adjoining areas has been slowed down.

Meanwhile, former NSUI president and senior Congress leader, Advocate Feroz Khan, a resident of Pogal, also reached Makarkoot and interacted with the victim’s family and district authorities and demanded strict action.

DPAP senior leader and political commentator Salman Nizami, in a post on X, termed the incident “shocking”.

He said he spoke to DIG Ramban-Doda-Kishtwar Range, Shargun Shukla, who assured him that strict action would be taken against those involved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria ...Read More A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city. Read Less

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