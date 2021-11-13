Ramban road accident: 3 dead, 11 injured as SUV plunges into gorge

Three persons died and 11 others were injured when a Tata Sumo plunged into a gorge in Ramban district on Saturday, said officials.

“About 10 am , a Tata sumo vehicle (JK03 A /6391), on way to Banihal from Jammu, lost control and fell into a gorge at Samadhi Morh in Digdole area of Ramban,” said a police officer. He said two passengers died on the spot while a critically injured passenger succumbed to his injuries later.

The deceased were identified as Gulzar, 19, son of Irfan, Sameer, 24, son of Tahir, and Ashu, 34 son of Zakir. They all hailed from Alam in Uttar Pradesh.

Two critically injured passengers, identified as Khaleeda and Ashu, were referred to Government Medical College, Jammu, where the latter died after sometime.

The police officer said that the Tata Sumo was ferrying vendors, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, when it plunged into a deep gorge.

The vehicle was being driven negligently and that led to the accident, he added.

Eleven injured have been hospitalised.