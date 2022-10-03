Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Ramji’ plays Sita, Ravana is also Dasharatha: Artistes go all out in bringing mythology to life

‘Ramji’ plays Sita, Ravana is also Dasharatha: Artistes go all out in bringing mythology to life

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 03, 2022 03:50 AM IST

Keeping alive the long tradition of young men essaying female roles in Ramlilas, 18-year-old Ramji Yadav plays Sita in the popular Aggar Nagar Ramlila

Artistes performing at the Ramlila in the Aggar Nagar area in Ludhiana on Sunday. Ramlila, which is the dramatic enactment of the Ramayana, is enacted for 10 days in three-hour segments between 8 pm to 11 pm . (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Artistes performing at the Ramlila in the Aggar Nagar area in Ludhiana on Sunday. Ramlila, which is the dramatic enactment of the Ramayana, is enacted for 10 days in three-hour segments between 8 pm to 11 pm . (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByGurjot Singh, Ludhiana

Keeping alive the long tradition of young men essaying female roles in Ramlilas, 18-year-old Ramji Yadav plays Sita in the popular Aggar Nagar Ramlila.

Yadav, who hails from Krishna’s city Vrindavan, is part of a travelling theatre troupe (natak mandali), Brijkala Adarsh Ram Krishna Leela Sansthan, that performs Ramlilas and Krishna Raslilas across the country. Itis one of the troupes from Vrindavan and Amethi that are performing across city.

The young actor, who has only studied till Class 7, says, “I had to discontinue studies after my mother passed away. However, I have fulfilled my childhood desire to join a theatre troupe and play female roles. Acting is akin to prayer for me. I have been playing female roles since the age of 11. Apart from Sita, I also essay the roles of Meera, Yashodha and Radha I have been associated with many different troupes over the years.”

He says it was because of his love for Lord Krishna that he developed an interest in the art form. “I am a devotee of Lord Krishna and keep an idol of Thakurji with me where ever I go. People accord me with a lot of respect for the roles I play. Last month, a woman presented me with an idol of Krishna made of eight medals,” he proudly says.

Asked if he has any other interests, he says, “I learn English in my spare time.”

Artistes juggle roles with elan

The director Rajesh Sharma says, “We have been performing at Aggar Nagar for the past 20 years. We have 23 artistes in our troupe, all of them from Vrindavan. As the city boasts of around 500 theatre troupes, the actors have years of experience in playing multiple roles and performing other tasks such as hair and makeup. For instance, Kartar, who plays the role of Ravana, also plays the role of Dasharatha and Kans.”

Laughter galore

Borrowing from Shakespeare, this year the troupe has added the character of a court jester to provide some comic relief.

The actor, Bal Krishan, says, “My character was not part of the script initially. However, it was added to introduce some hilarity in tense situations. For instance, when Ravana roars ‘Khamosh’, I respond with ‘Aaya hosh?’ (Have you come to your senses?). Children love my character, and often repeat and complete my dialogues,” he says.

Guardians of a legacy

Deepak Bhardwaj, who plays the role of Lord Ram, started acting when he was merely 12 years old and has been part of several Ramlila troupes. On the popularity of televised versions of the Ramayana, he says, “I have received offers to work in television, but I chose to continue to perform in temples to carry forth our culture and legacy.”

The crowning glory

Each year, the artistes receive new costumes on Dussehra. This year, the star cast Ram, Sita and Lakshmana have received new crowns from Banaras, which cost around 40,000.

Manager Rajesh Sharma says the costumes of the main characters cost around 15,000. “It takes around 5,00,000 to put up a production.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out