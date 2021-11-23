Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ramnagar infant deaths: J&K govt orders relief to victims' next of kin
chandigarh news

Ramnagar infant deaths: J&K govt orders relief to victims’ next of kin

The J&K administration has finally ordered compensation of ₹3 lakh each to the families of 12 infants, who died after consuming spurious cough syrup in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district in Jammu
The J&K High Court had not only rejected the plea of the administration against payment of compensation ordered by NHRC, but also passed strictures against the conduct of the bureaucracy. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The J&K administration has finally ordered compensation of 3 lakh each to the families of 12 infants, who died after consuming spurious cough syrup in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district in Jammu.

“The order passed by the health and medical education department is only a small step in the direction of providing succour to the families of infant victims and also a victory for common masses, who suffered due to lack of medical care and official negligence,” said Sukesh C Khajuria, a social activist who fought a lone battle for justice to the victims.

The health and medical education department in its order dated November 16 directed to release a sum of 36 lakh for 12 infant victims of spurious drugs in Ramnagar area following the approval granted by the administrative council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in its meeting held on October 7.

The J&K administration’s decision to pay compensation came after the directions of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in its orders dated January 18 and July 19, 2021 on a petition filed by Khajuria.

The J&K High Court has not only rejected the plea of the administration against payment of compensation ordered by NHRC, but also passed strictures against the conduct of the bureaucracy.

