Ramp up security at tourist destinations: Centre tells J&K govt

With significant surge in tourist arrival in Kashmir in summers, the Centre has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to make sure high-level security arrangements are in place around all the tourism places in the Valley, especially those which are close to vulnerable areas. A good number of tourists have already started arriving in the Valley especially after reopening of Asia’s largest Tulip garden in Srinagar. (HT representative)

On Tuesday, Union home secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high level security review meeting via video conferencing which was attended by J&K chief secretary Atal Duloo and DGP Nalin Prabhat, among other officials.

The minister told the officers as they expect good arrival of tourists to Kashmir so they need to make high-level security arrangements not only at popular tourist destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg but also those places which are not so popular but regularly visited by the tourists across J&K.

“We have been asked to make extra security arrangements across J&K especially at tourist places and keep an eye on the situation from time to time reviewing security arrangements,” said a senior officer.

A good number of tourists have already started arriving in the Valley especially after reopening of Asia’s largest Tulip garden in Srinagar. Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam also attract good tourists due to fresh snowfall.

Last year, Pahalgam attack shook Valley and crippled the tourism industry. After the killing of 26 tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam, in April last year, the tourists left the Kashmir and more than 50 tourist places were closed due to security reasons. After reviewing security arrangements, around 39 places have been reopened and now tourists are again back in Valley, though the numbers are still less compared to the numbers before Pahalgam attack.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah last week, soon after opening of a prominent Tulip garden, has expressed hope of good tourism in the Valley.

“We hope that spring infuses fresh life for our tourist season and the people associated with it. They had to face some difficult times, but the situation changes. We only hope that the situation remains calm and the stakeholders witness a very good season.”