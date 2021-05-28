Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ramp-up alternative drugs for black fungus treatment: Capt
chandigarh news

Ramp-up alternative drugs for black fungus treatment: Capt

According to an official statement, Punjab has so far reported 188 cases of black fungus and 23 deaths
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Ramp-up alternative drugs for black fungus treatment: Capt

Chandigarh

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered ramping up of stocks of alternative drugs for the treatment of mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, in the wake of shortage of Amphotericin drug.

According to an official statement, Punjab has so far reported 188 cases of black fungus and 23 deaths. Principal secretary, health, Hussan Lal said of the 188 black fungus cases, 40 were not related to Covid, while 148 were of Covid-infected persons, with 133 having been on steroid therapy and 122 on oxygen support prior to onset of mucormycosis.

As many as 154 had diabetes, 56 were immuno-compromised, and 47 comorbid. A total of 156 are currently under treatment, 9 have been cured while 23 have died.

As the state has only Liposomal Amphotericin B injections in stock and just 880 more such vials expected to be received, the CM stressed the need to strengthen alternative drug stocks, as recommended by the expert group constituted by the state government to deal with the crisis, according to a government statement.

Stressing the need to ensure that every patient has a chance to recover from black fungus, a disease reportedly caused by overuse of steroids in Covid patients, especially those suffering from diabetes, the CM said that along with efforts to get more of the Amphotericin-B injections, the government has already made available alternative drugs --- Itraconazole (4,000 tablets) and Posaconazole (500 tablets), as suggested by the experts group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP