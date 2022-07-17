Random Forays | Irreverent techies are human beings too

The generic levels of irreverence in our society have enhanced themselves to such an extent that one just cannot predict how an onlooker would react in any scenario. From vehement disagreements to debasing the very basis of the hypothesis that someone is trying to put across, a discussion might see all shades of verbal conflict taking place.

These ‘questioning’ types of personalities have always existed in every land, but have never been quite as populous as they are now. Free and fearless public discourse is of course a welcome flavour in any era and should be encouraged by all societies. But the option of adherence to the norm also has its advantages and this has to be understood by the habitual rebel at times.

Hence, as I wrote in this column not long ago, there is a need to be able to ‘agree to disagree’ at times. But what I seek to emphasise in this particular piece is the incorrectness of the general example that we, who should know better, are setting for the younger lot.

Thus, a caustic, acerbic and foul-tongued member of a hugely popular start-up show has been able to influence millions in the wrong direction, simply because he has been seen and heard by many more, everywhere and via all forms of media. This particular worthy (unworthy!) has been able to create a fissure in organisations and even perhaps in families due to the enormous negative ‘sway’ that he holds over wide-eyed youngsters. The stark fact is that his whole existence and perhaps every word that he speaks is ridden with antagonism, to put it mildly. And he is not alone. There is a sizeable army out there which thrives on a free-for-all sort of approach, in which respect and reverence are almost, as if, debarred from the spectrum.

The unfortunate result of this rhetorical ‘acid’ being thrown about all over the social milieu is that our young ones are learning only to scoff at the establishment, to revel in being disrespectful to seniors and to care two-hoots about following any kind of advice from those who just might know better.

Thus, for instance, the techies of today are loath to return to work despite receiving specific directions from their employers to shed the ‘work from home’ norm and re-join their actual offices, wherever they might be. There have been mass resignations in some technology companies which ‘dared’ to

issue directives that employees should resume office-going from such-and-such date.

Most of these techies are very young and having found themselves ensconced in the WFH habit for two whole years of their fledgling careers, they have started presuming that they can operate in the same way throughout their careers. Today’s seamless technology-infrastructure and virtual-reality capabilities do of course allow such a scenario to flourish, and several e-commerce companies have been thriving on this model for years, but other sorts of companies do require actual presence of their workforce in office more often than not.

Therefore, a logjam of immense proportions is occurring in an industry which thrives on ‘young blood’ and millennial talent. But who will initiate these brilliant minds into aspects of life which require emotional intelligence and the ability to remain grounded rather than high-flying conduct? These young professionals are human beings too, after all, and would be amenable to sage counsel, should those with a ‘say’ in their lives endeavour to counsel them accordingly.

Many parents of today have unfortunately lost the moral authority to advise their young ones. Their own conduct has become anger-permeated and intolerant. How can they suggest to their progeny that they remain respectful towards those who should be revered when they themselves are not able to live up to such ideals?

The way forward seems to be in ensuring that frequent conversations take place at all levels. Between parents and their wards, between HR managers and young employees, as well as between counsellors and youngsters. Someone also needs to call the bluff of those irreverent kinds of influencers who try to make a living out of spewing venom!

All societies are beset with varied conflicts, but this one cannot be allowed to simmer for much longer.

