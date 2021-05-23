Random forays: Ten ways to beat the blues

The monstrous reign of the pandemic continues for now, but hopefully not for much longer. At last, there appears to be waning of the curve, and this is thankfully also reflected in decreased numbers of SOS calls that one has been receiving. Yet, and heartbreakingly so, three good friends have succumbed to the disease in recent days.

However, a motivational writer must gear up and buckle up at all times, so here goes. In a not-so-subtle departure from recent writings about philosophy and deep inspiration, it is time to list out a few concrete ways in which we can combat this contagion with superior solidity. These suggestions are primarily for those who are hale and hearty, but are struggling to cope with the barrage of sad news floating around.

1.Pray more: If you’re spending five minutes per day in prayer, please multiply that by at least six. Families that pray together will find powerful vibrations of peace, joy, strength and calmness, emanating from and into their environs. Let us not underestimate the power of collective prayer, a vibratory force which science has not yet understood, but which will definitely benefit humanity forever.

2.Volunteering: A truly laudable way to keep yourself gainfully engaged is to volunteer with an NGO which is out to provide care and succour to the ill and needy. Even if you have to volunteer from home, there are numerous options to choose from. You can also lessen the impact of negative news by assuaging the feelings of the elderly and having long conversations with them.

3.Sing together:Group singing, and even solo humming in the shower, will elevate the mood as well as increase happy hormones within you. Singing has a demonstrated and proven effect on improving mental as well as physical health. I’m no expert on this, but am sure that singing is good for your lungs too.

4.Outdoor exercise: Even if there is little or no space available outdoors, due to the lockdown, breathe in some fresh air whenever you can. Indulge in some brisk walking or even jogging on the spot if necessary. Get those lungs exercised and your bodily cells jumping about boisterously.

5.Play games: With the family in the living room, with friends online, with yourself (quizzes, puzzles et al) and be competitive. Antakshari or dumb charades are terrific family games. Online apps like Psyche and word games are also sure shot entertainers and build knowledge as well.

6.Counsel younger people: The young are often left feeling anxious about their future and this pandemic has worsened their worries. There are many youngsters who might really benefit by a call from a well-meaning senior. Maybe someone who was your junior in college or a subordinate in a former office.

7.Read a lot: Pick up all those books which you had meant to read but could never get down to. Books are also stress busters and provide a soothing old-world balm to the hassled modern human being who spends a humongous amount of time with his smartphone.

8.Get creative: Pick up a new hobby or skill. There are plenty of online classes to choose from. From culinary skills to belly dancing, from French classes to origami, you can learn a lot during the lockdown. Also start writing those articles, which you always wanted to write. Try out your photography skills with still life or portraits. Creativity is a proven stress buster.

9.Start your own YouTube channel: Everyone loves speaking, or most people do. Get over that camera shyness and record yourself a few times. Ask your friends if your speech or singing was up to the mark. Once they give the go ahead, take the plunge and launch yourself on YouTube. You’ll be surprised to find that you’re much better than most people out there!

10. Meditation and the search within: Those who’d always been meaning to start meditating ‘one day’ will do well to make a serious attempt during these uncertain times. The peace that comes from meditation has a calming effect upon us all day long. Learn some techniques and just go ahead!

It is the inner conquests which matter, after all.