Random Forays | Where the mind is without fear

In chess, as in life, the head is usually bowed. The players in question are in intense concentration and focused entirely on the 64 squares, even if they tend to take a short stroll in the vicinity while the opponent is mulling his move. Fear, or the lack thereof, is often the key clincher or the reason for a downfall, when the stakes are high and when the opposition is formidable. Yet, Gukesh Dommaraju, the new world champion, the youngest ever, found the gumption and the verve to conquer nervousness, worry, even perhaps trepidation, and finally held his head high in glorious triumph. Indian chess grandmaster and reigning world chess champion Dommaraju Gukesh meeting his mother and relatives in Chennai. (PTI)

His opponent Ding Liren showed little emotion at the earth-shaking upset even though his figurative apple cart was rattled and ultimately shattered. Gukesh displayed just a wee bit of it, unlike football players who exult unabashedly at having vanquished a major opponent. But the real import of this dreamy triumphant campaign, one that initially saw Gukesh win the challengers round to win the right to battle and ultimately topple the main man, will be understood only in the years to come.

Agreed, as even Gukesh empathically states, that the magnificent maverick- Magnus Carlsen would have been very hard to unseat, had he still been in the saddle, but then he is on a sabbatical, having become “bored” of his success. Yet, a world title is a world title and it is not Gukesh’s fault that the big M has chosen to proceed on a long sabbatical. Who knows?

One day, our little G may even vanquish the seemingly unconquerable Carlsen to retain his world title.

The triumph of Gukesh, in any case, means much more than winning a world title. His victory represents the dreams of millions, billions, of youngsters from across the world. A young boy or girl from Vellore, Rajamundhry, Kota, Ranchi, Burdwan, Ambala or Dharamshala, can identify more easily with Gukesh than with someone who has been on a pedestal for years. This is a tour de force that, while certainly not being a rags to riches story, is symbolic of fulfilment of the wildest of dreams. Indeed, hard work, dedication, determination, will power and skill are clear cut prerequisites for such a magnificent attainment, and an entire generation of teenagers is bound to be enthused by Gukesh’s brilliance.

What’s more, it is the inner battle which he seems to be winning. That charming, even disarming, shyness and the dependence on his hard working family with traditional values, clearly being their bedrock, are sure indicators of pure groundedness which won’t easily be contaminated. The normally irresistible forces of adulation, fame and wealthiness may be hard to combat for Gukesh in the years ahead, but there’s something about him which reassures us, even on this count. Vishwanathan Anand and other great sportspersons of India are rightly beaming from ear to ear at this point, just like the rest of us. We have an endearing new champion on the firmament, the toast of a nation, the pride and joy of the world of chess, and a superb role- model for youth.

The best part about his mind boggling achievement of being the youngest ever world champion is the fact that there are dozens of other chess prodigies who are all set to possibly emulate Gukesh very soon.

India’s stock has gone up too. Global recognition of the Indian brain has been significantly appreciable ever since the software wave catapulted Indians to the summit of the IT bandwagon. Tough spell bee competitions are regularly won by kids of Indian origin in the United States, as if these are literally child’s play. Another world title in chess has simply cemented our claim to being the brainiest.

In my own travels to universities across India, I interact with thousands who are afflicted by stress and worry. The scriptures too state that fearlessness is the first quality to aspire for. Tagore knew this so well when he wrote, “Where the mind is without fear, and the head is held high!”

The true essence of Gukesh’s victory lies in the sudden surge of inspiration for the young Indian who now knows that fear can be conquered and mountainous challenges can be overcome.

