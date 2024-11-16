Ranji Trophy: Punjab log outright win over Bihar

Punjab logged an innings and 67-run win over Bihar in a Ranji Trophy match which concluded at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Friday. Gurnoor Brar took five while Baltej Singh bagged four wickets for Punjab in the second innings. (iStock)

Punjab scored 300 runs in their first innings in reply to the visitors’ 135. Taking a lead of 165 runs, Punjab bowled out Bihar for 98 runs in their second innings. Gurnoor Brar took five while Baltej Singh bagged four wickets for Punjab in the second innings.

Chandigarh on verge of defeat vs Saurashtra

Chandigarh struggle continued against Saurashtra on the third day of the Ranji Trophy match being played at GMSSS ground in Sector 26 on Friday. In reply to Saurashtra’s mammoth of 531/9, the local team managed 282 runs in its first innings. Raj Angad Bawa emerged as top scorer with 92 runs while Arslan Khan contributed 42 runs. Tail-ender batter Vishu added exceptionally with 32 runs. Jadeja (3/67) and Unadkat (3/50) took three wickets each.

In the second innings, Unadkat (2/23) continued his havoc while bowling in second innings as Yuvraj Dodhia (3/87) aptly supported him to restrict Chandigarh to 184/7 by the end of the day’s play. Ankit Kaushik remained unbeaten on 64 runs while Jagjit Sandhu scored fifty.

Chandigarh is still trailing by 98 runs with three wickets in hand. Saurashtra are in control and need three wickets to take the match and aim for an outright win over the hosts. The defeat would end Chandigarh’s three-match winning streak playing in Group D.