Ranji Trophy: Punjab take first innings lead against J&K

After two sluggish days, the third day’s play of the Ranji Trophy game at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, between Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir finally saw a full day’s action, with the hosts taking first innings lead of 56 runs.

Resuming from an overnight score of 176/6, J&K went on to score 212 runs in 54.1 overs in their first innings. Punjab medium-pacers Baltej Singh (5/47) and Siddharth Kaul (4/84) were the main wicket-takers. In reply, Punjab scored 268 runs in their first innings taking the lead of 56 runs. Captain Mandeep Singh scored 69 runs off 104 balls while Gurnoor Singh smashing 64 runs off 60 balls. For J&K, Umar Nazir (3/73) and Rohit Sharma (3/63) did the damage with the ball. Batting in their second innings, J&K were 18/1 with Vivrant Sharma (9) and Musaif Ajaz (1) at the crease. Baltej bagged opener Shubham Khajuria’s wicket. The visitors trail by 38 runs.

Ramaswamy’s ton props Vidarbha to 307/6

Chandigarh A magnificent century knock from SR Ramaswamy helped Vidarbha to declare 307/6 against Chandigarh in their first innings at the ongoing Ranji Trophy match being played at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. Hampered by fog and bad light on the first two days, Vidarbha’s openers - skipper Faiz Faizal and AR Ramaswamy dominated the Chandigarh bowlers right from the beginning and added 69 runs for the first wicket. Hartejasswi separated the duo by dismissing Faiz (25).

Thereafter, SR Ramaswamy and Atharva Taide posed yet another threat for hosts with a strong partnership of 160 runs which steered the total to 229. Bhagamender Lather ended the dangerous looking partnership by getting rid of Ramaswamy who caught him on his own ball. Ramaswamy scored 133 runs off 172 balls which were studded with 15 fours and three beyond the fence. Later, Sandeep Sharma sent back, well settled batter – Taide (76) with 255/3 on the board. Lather drew his second success in the form of Ganesh Satish (10) leaving the side at 284/4. Wickets fumbled as the wicketkeeper-batsman AV Wadkar (3) fell cheaply. With Bhute (46) dismissal visitors declared their inning at 307/6 after playing 73.2 overs. Hartejasswi (2/40), Sandeep Sharma (2/59) and Bhagmender Lader (2/88) shared two wickets each for Chandigarh.

In reply, UT boys were 16/1 for the loss of Mohd. Arslan Khan (5) before the stumps were drawn.