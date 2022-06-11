Ranjit Sagar Lake in Pathankot to be developed as major tourist spot
The Punjab government on Friday organised an investor summit in New Delhi to invite the private sector to play a role in developing tourism and other sectors in the state.
Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, while presiding over the function, said that Ranjit Sagar Lake in Pathankot will be developed as the state-of-the-art tourist destination on public private partnership (PPP) mode for which the state government has already obtained environment clearance and Stage-1 forest clearance.
Surrounded by lush greenery and hills, the 75-acre site along the lake is located en route to Dalhousie, and is in the vicinity of popular tourist destinations of Dharamshala, Palampur, Chamba and Vaishno Devi in Katra.
Tewari said with Punjab having a rich and diverse natural landscape, it is envisaged to unlock this potential for the citizens and assist them in appreciating and conserving natural resources. “This will not only preserve and conserve the natural heritage but also trigger other ancillary development and employment generation for the local community,” he said.
Other projects with potential to be developed as tourist destinations were also showcased. These include Darbar Hall and Gol Kothi in Kapurthala, Sangrur Kothi in Sangrur, Amritsar and Mohali Convention Centres and Shahpur Kandi Fort in Pathankot. Prominent firms in tourism sector, including ITC Hospitality, Taj, Mahindra Holidays, Marriot, Hyaat, Park, CGH Earth, participated in the summit, a government release stated.
