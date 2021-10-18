Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ranjit Singh murder: Dera chief’s sentencing today, Section 144 imposed in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Ranjit Singh murder: Dera chief’s sentencing today, Section 144 imposed in Panchkula

A special CBI court on October 8 had convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others of murdering his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 03:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Ahead of the pronouncement of quantum of punishment for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim at a CBI court in Panchkula on Monday, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the district

In an order issued on Sunday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohit Handa banned the gathering of five or more persons, and possession of any weapon, including arms and sharp-edged objects (except sheathed kirpans used as genuine religious symbols).

A special CBI court on October 8 had convicted the dera head and four others of murdering his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.

On October 12, when the case was first listed for pronouncement of quantum of sentence, the authorities had imposed similar prohibitory orders in view of the August 2017 violence, where 36 people were killed in Panchkula following the dera chief’s conviction in rape cases.

“There is a likelihood of causing tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district,” read the order.

