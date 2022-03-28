Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rape accused booked for threatening his female counsel at Mohali courts complex

The counsel said Ferozepur resident, accused in a rape case, got infuriated about the setting of a court date and began hurled abuses at her at the Mohali courts complex
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A Ferozepur resident has been booked for threatening a female lawyer representing him in a rape case at the Judicial Courts Complex in Sector 76.

The accused has been identified as Harminder Singh, who hails from Basti Puran Singh, Zira, Ferozepur district.

The complainant, Sukhpreet Kaur Kang, told the police that the Punjab State Legal Services Authority had marked her a rape case filed against Harminder for free legal aid in 2020.

On March 24, the court set the next date of hearing in the case as April 29, 2022. When she stepped out of the court room, Harminder got infuriated about the next date, hurled abuses at her and threatened to get her Bar licence cancelled.

Kaur said thereafter she returned to her chamber, but found some of her case files missing. She alleged that Harminder had stolen them out of spite.

Investigating officer Kewal Singh from Sohana police station said following the complaint, they booked Harminder under Sections 380 (theft) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday.

