Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat
A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking him back to the district jail after producing him in court. As per the cops, the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017.
A team of the anti-human trafficking branch of the state crime branch, Panchkula, was going to take him to jail after producing him before the court. When they reached the Panipat bus stand, Amit reportedly asked the cops to stop at a chemist shop near the bus stand where he managed to flee from the police custody.
On the complaint of sub-inspector Mukesh Rani, an FIR has been registered.
Balraj Singh, in-charge, Panipat city police station, said a case has been registered under Section 224 of the IPC and the investigation is going on.
-
RERA orders 23 builders to refund money to 63 buyers
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram, has directed the builders to refund homebuyers money in 90 days along with 9.70 % interest following their failure to give possession of apartments and plots in a stipulated time period. RERA chairman, KK Khandelwal said in July alone nearly 300 matters were listed before the authority for adjudication. In all 300 matters, the homebuyers largely wanted a refund and that shows the callous attitude of promoters, the authority has observed.
-
Haryana Cabinet gives nod to recruit 2,000 special police officers
The Haryana government has decided to recruit 2,000 special police officers (SPOs) while giving preference in the selection to ex-servicemen of army, paramilitary forces and ex-constables of the disbanded the Haryana State Industrial Security Force and the Haryana Armed Police battalion. The SPOs will be eligible for ex gratia compensation in case of death/disability/injury while performing the duties. The minimum educational qualification for the recruitment would be 102 from a recognised board for all categories.
-
Asha workers protest in Karnal
Hundreds of Asha workers held a protest outside the mini secretariat in Karnal demanding a hike in their honorarium. The protesters accused the government of betrayal and not addressing their genuine concerns for the past several months. They handed over a memorandum to the district authority addressed to the chief minister and gave a 10-day ultimatum to the government to accept their demands or face agitation.
-
Manesar land case: Supreme Court orders non-exclusion of land from deemed award
The Supreme Court on Thursday said expression transfer used in its 2018 judgment in the Manesar land case was not confined to sale, lease or other encumbrance but also included development and/or collaboration agreements, as well as licences issued (for development) during the suspect period, whether or not in favour of the real estate developer. A CBI investigation was also ordered by the SC in 2015.
-
Holy book desecrated at Ambala gurdwara, FIR lodged
Pages of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib were found torn at Punjabi Gurdwara Sahib in Ambala Cantonment's Babyal village on Wednesday evening, prompting police to constitute a special investigation team. The torn pages were first noticed by a devotee, who alerted the congregation. Later, several community members, including SGPC member from Ambala, Harpal Singh Pali, and police rushed to the spot. No CCTV cameras are installed at the gurdwara.
