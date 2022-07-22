Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat
chandigarh news

Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat

A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking him back to the district jail after producing him in court
As per the cops, the rape accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
As per the cops, the rape accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 03:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking him back to the district jail after producing him in court. As per the cops, the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017.

A team of the anti-human trafficking branch of the state crime branch, Panchkula, was going to take him to jail after producing him before the court. When they reached the Panipat bus stand, Amit reportedly asked the cops to stop at a chemist shop near the bus stand where he managed to flee from the police custody.

On the complaint of sub-inspector Mukesh Rani, an FIR has been registered.

Balraj Singh, in-charge, Panipat city police station, said a case has been registered under Section 224 of the IPC and the investigation is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The RERA orders have come in the wake of multiple complaints from the Gurugram-based homebuyers who after losing their hopes to have their units had petitioned RERA seeking a refund of the amount they had paid to builders. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

    RERA orders 23 builders to refund money to 63 buyers

    The Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram, has directed the builders to refund homebuyers money in 90 days along with 9.70 % interest following their failure to give possession of apartments and plots in a stipulated time period. RERA chairman, KK Khandelwal said in July alone nearly 300 matters were listed before the authority for adjudication. In all 300 matters, the homebuyers largely wanted a refund and that shows the callous attitude of promoters, the authority has observed.

  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar chairing the cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. The Cabinet gives nod to recruit 2,000 special police officers across the state. (HT photo)

    Haryana Cabinet gives nod to recruit 2,000 special police officers

    The Haryana government has decided to recruit 2,000 special police officers (SPOs) while giving preference in the selection to ex-servicemen of army, paramilitary forces and ex-constables of the disbanded the Haryana State Industrial Security Force and the Haryana Armed Police battalion. The SPOs will be eligible for ex gratia compensation in case of death/disability/injury while performing the duties. The minimum educational qualification for the recruitment would be 102 from a recognised board for all categories.

  • Protesting Asha workers in Karnal accused the government of betrayal and not addressing their genuine concerns for the past several months. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

    Asha workers protest in Karnal

    Hundreds of Asha workers held a protest outside the mini secretariat in Karnal demanding a hike in their honorarium. The protesters accused the government of betrayal and not addressing their genuine concerns for the past several months. They handed over a memorandum to the district authority addressed to the chief minister and gave a 10-day ultimatum to the government to accept their demands or face agitation.

  • The Supreme Court had in its 2018 order set aside the August 24, 2007, decision of the Congress government in Haryana to drop acquisition proceedings for 688 acres of land in Manesar, terming it as a clear case of fraud on power. (ANI File Photo/ Representational image)

    Manesar land case: Supreme Court orders non-exclusion of land from deemed award

    The Supreme Court on Thursday said expression transfer used in its 2018 judgment in the Manesar land case was not confined to sale, lease or other encumbrance but also included development and/or collaboration agreements, as well as licences issued (for development) during the suspect period, whether or not in favour of the real estate developer. A CBI investigation was also ordered by the SC in 2015.

  • A case under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unknown accused at the Mahesh Nagar police station in Ambala. (Getty Images)

    Holy book desecrated at Ambala gurdwara, FIR lodged

    Pages of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib were found torn at Punjabi Gurdwara Sahib in Ambala Cantonment's Babyal village on Wednesday evening, prompting police to constitute a special investigation team. The torn pages were first noticed by a devotee, who alerted the congregation. Later, several community members, including SGPC member from Ambala, Harpal Singh Pali, and police rushed to the spot. No CCTV cameras are installed at the gurdwara.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out