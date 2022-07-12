Rape case: Former MLA Bains, 4 others surrender in Ludhiana court

Former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, along with his brother and three others surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. Bains and his aides were avoiding the police for the past one year since an FIR was lodged against them at the Division Number 6 police station in Ludhiana.

The others who have surrendered in the court are his brother Paramjit Singh Bains, alias Pamma, his employee Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur. His brother Karamjit Singh Bains and aide Sukhchain Singh were already arrested by the police.

The Division Number 6 police sought the remand of the accused citing identification of locations and recovery of mobile phones used by the accused. The court sent the accused to three days police remand.

Ludhiana joint commissioner of police (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said Simarjeet Singh Bains along with four others surrendered in the court on Monday.

He said as they came to know about it, they moved an application in the court seeking police remand of the accused.

Minutes before the surrender, Simarjeet shared a post on his Facebook page. He stated that he said it before and will say it again. They have full faith in the judicial system of the court. He also mentioned that he has surrendered in the Ludhiana court as per court orders and the truth will come out very soon.

Earlier, the police had arrested two accused in the case – the former MLA’s brother Karamjit Bains on July 2 and his close aide Sukhchain Singh on July 4. Both the accused were sent to Ludhiana central jail on judicial remand.

On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared Bains a proclaimed offender in the rape case after he neither appeared before the court nor responded to warrants. On April 21, a case was registered against him for “non-appearance in response to a proclamation”.

The 44-year-old complainant had stated that Simarjeet had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered on July 10, 2021, on the court’s directions against Simarjeet, his two brothers Karamjit Singh Bains, Paramjit Singh Bains, aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur.

They were booked under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at division Number 6 police station.

