Rapid antigen test rates capped at 100 in Chandigarh

chandigarh news

In case sample is collected from home, private labs may charge up to 200 per rapid antigen test in addition to the capped rates
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday slashed the charges for Covid-19 rapid antigen tests at private hospitals and laboratories.

The prescribed charges have been reduced to 100 from 350. The price of RT-PCR test remains the same, at 299.

In case sample is collected from home, private laboratories may charge up to 200 per test in addition to the capped rates.

Panchkula: Get lab reports online

People undergoing medical tests at the Panchkula civil hospital can now download their reports online.

Chief medical officer Dr Mukta Kumar said the new facility will help people avoid standing in long queues to get their lab reports.

To download the report, go to the website eupchaarharyana.org.in and then to the “Diagnostic Reports” tab. Enter the UHID, click on send OTP and enter it to proceed.

Post OTP verification, the reports will be available under the report list and can be downloaded.

