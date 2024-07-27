Rapid response: Stuck in jam? Soon, you can seek real-time traffic assistance on Chandigarh roads

Stuck in a jam? Uprooted tree blocking your way? Soon, you will be able to flag traffic-related problems directly to a central server at the police control and command centre and seek real-time assistance while commuting in Chandigarh. The Chandigarh traffic police is also collaborating with Google for enhanced traffic management. (HT FIle photo for representation)

The Chandigarh traffic police is developing a software through which commuters can raise requests for assistance in various scenarios, such as diversion routes, accidents, waterlogging, among others, through a helpline number or gateway.

Continuous monitoring & automatic alerts to command centre

The software will also be continuously monitoring all junctions, traffic conditions and the live locations of all traffic cops on duty. In the event of traffic congestion, an alert will be automatically sent to the control room, prompting the nearest traffic cop to be dispatched to the scene. To support this, tablets have been procured for traffic cops, allowing them to receive real-time alerts and respond swiftly to traffic issues. Additionally, traffic cops will be able to issue e-challans directly from their tablets.

The city has 105 traffic junctions and 1,500 traffic cops for an area of 114 square km.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh, said, “The project aims to streamline traffic congestion in the city. We are currently in the initial stages, as the software is being developed for comprehensive integration across all traffic junctions.”

‘Collaboration with Google’

The Chandigarh traffic police is also collaborating with Google for enhanced traffic management. Google will provide real-time updates on traffic congestion across the city, which will be integrated into the new software system. By leveraging artificial intelligence to track driving trends, Google will offer revised daily traffic plans to the traffic police. Additionally, Google will provide real-time information on road closures throughout the city, helping commuters stay informed about disruptions.