Rare gems of cinema come alive at Piéchaud-Nussac ciné-concert in Chandigarh
French musicians Robert Piéchaud and Stan de Nussac performed a ciné-concert titled Moving Pictures in Chandigarh, India. The concert combined live music with screenings of silent films by renowned directors such as Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. The event aimed to revive silent film repertoires and introduce audiences to cinematic classics. Piéchaud and Nussac are currently touring in India with the support of the French Institute in India and other organizations. The concert featured a selection of films by Indian and French directors.
French musicians Robert Piéchaud, pianist, and Stan de Nussac, saxophonist, enthralled the audience during a 90-minute ciné-concert titled, Moving Pictures, held at Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Sunday.
The ciné-concert combined the love of cinema with that of live music. Films shown on a giant screen were accompanied by the musicians playing original compositions live. It was a means of resuscitating silent film repertoires and inviting audiences to discover or rediscover cinematic classics, through a different lens.
Ciné-concert is a popular form of entertainment for children in France. Piéchaud and Nussac are known for cine-concerts based on silent films by the greats including Charlie Chaplin, Carl Dreyer, Kenji Mizoguchi, and Buster Keaton at the Auditorium du Louvre in Paris, the organisers said.
Piéchaud and Nussac are delivering a series of concerts in India, with the support of the French Institute in India, the network of Alliances Françaises in India, the Cinémathèque Française, and the National Film Archive of India.
The silent films showcased at the show included a varied selection of films by Dadasaheb Phalke, Baburao Painter, Georges Méliès, Alice Guy, and Kranti Kanadé.