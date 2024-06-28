Rashly driven JCB mows down factory worker in Ludhiana

A speeding JCB allegedly mowed down a factory worker to death on the Kohara-Machhiwara Road on Thursday. According to eyewitnesses, the JCB driver was under the influence of liquor and escaped from the spot. Victim Gurdeep Singh, survived by wife, son & daughter, was lone breadwinner of family. (HT Photo)

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Koom Kalan police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified driver of the JCB. The incident was captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the spot.

The victim was identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Vicky, 42, of Purana Bazar in Sahnewal. The FIR was registered following a statement by Manpreet Singh, the victim’s nephew.

The complainant said his uncle Kuldeep Singh was a factory worker. On Thursday, he was going to get some stuff for the factory and was crossing a road when the accident occurred.

The onlookers tried to stop the JCB driver but he managed to escape, the complainant added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified driver of the JCB. Police are making efforts to arrest the accused, he added.

The victim is survived by his wife, 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. He was the lone breadwinner in the family.