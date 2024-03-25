Rashly driven truck leaves 65-year-old female scooterist dead in Chandigarh

Rash driving continues to snuff out precious lives in the city. Chandigarh Police managed to arrest the truck driver, who was later released on bail. (HT)

In yet another fatal road accident in Chandigarh, a 65-year-old woman died after a rashly driven truck hit her scooter at the busy Transport light point in Sector 26 on Saturday night.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim, Suman, lived in Sector 19, Chandigarh.

Her sister told the police that Suman was riding her scooter on her way back home on Saturday night. As she reached the Transport light point in Sector 26, a truck rammed into her, causing her to fall off the scooter.

Before she could get out of the heavy vehicle’s way, the truck ran over her, leaving her grievously injured.

Onlookers rushed Suman to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, from where her family took her to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, Mohali.

But she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Police managed to arrest the truck driver, who was later released on bail.

He is facing charges under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Monday, a speeding car had claimed the life of a 69-year-old pedestrian in Hallomajra. The victim, Mangat Ram, was walking on the slip road near Poultry Farm Chowk, Phase 1, Industrial Area, when a car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit him. Here too, the car driver was arrested and later granted bail.

Hit by speeding cab, ex-serviceman dies in Kharar

After battling for life for six days, an ex-serviceman who was hit by a speeding cab in Kharar on March 17, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Identified as Jaswant Singh, 66, a resident of Phase 3B2, the victim was riding a scooter, when he was hit by a rashly driven Maruti Suzuki Swift car (HR55A-L-5475) near Shivalik City on Landran road in Kharar.

His son Manpreet Singh, who lives in Shivalik Palm City, Kharar, along with his wife and children, told police that he and his family were out of station at the time of the accident.

“Since my father didn’t want to leave our house empty, he decided to stay back till our return. He was going to my house on his scooter on March 17 and as he took a turn from Landran side towards Shivalik society, a speeding taxi coming from Kharar bus stand side rammed into his scooter, causing multiple injuries,” the complainant said.

Passers-by rushed his father to a private hospital in Sector 71, where he died during treatment on Saturday. The deceased was cremated after autopsy. He lived in Phase 3B2 with his wife and another son. “We were also shifting to Phase 3B2 in a few days. My father took an early retirement from the army as havildar. Though the cab driver fled the spot, the owner of the car continuously stayed in touch with us. I lodged a formal complaint with the police after my father’s death,” the complainant said.

City Kharar police on Saturday booked the absconding cab driver under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the IPC.