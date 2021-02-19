Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rats nibble farmer’s body kept at mortuary in Sonepat
Rats nibble farmer’s body kept at mortuary in Sonepat

3-member panel of doctors to submit probe report by Saturday after family of 70-year-old farmer complains of injury marks on the face, foot
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The body was kept in the civil hospital, Sonepat, on Wednesday night. Family members complained to the hospital authorities of three rodent bite marks on the face and a foot. (Representative image)

The body of a 70-year-old farmer was allegedly gnawed at by rats at the mortuary of the civil hospital in Haryana’s Sonepat district, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the family of Rajender Saroha found injury marks on his face and foot.

The body of Rajender, who died after a heart attack, was kept at the mortuary on Wednesday night, the officials said on Friday.

There were three rodent bite marks on the body, they said.

Sonepat principal medical officer Jai Bhagwan said a team of three doctors, deputy medical superintendents Ginni Lamba, Sandeep Lathwal and senior medical officer Sushil Jain, has been formed to inquire into the matter.

“The doctors are inquiring into the matter and they will see on whose part there has been negligence,” said Dr Jai Bhagwan said.

The team of doctors will submit its report within a day, he said.

Rajender was a resident of Baiyanpur village in Sonepat district.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala described the incident as shocking. In a tweet, he said a farmer’s body has been nibbled by rodents and the “BJP government acts as a mute spectator”.

