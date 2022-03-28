Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI gives Rs. 24,773.11 crore CCL clearance to Punjab for wheat procurement

Published on Mar 28, 2022 08:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday gave clearance to a cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs. 24,773.11 crore to the Punjab government for the purchase of 132 lakh tonnes of wheat for this season.

The CCL, bulk of which has been released by the central bank, will ensure seamless procurement of wheat during the current marketing season from April 1- May 31.

Expressing gratitude to the Centre, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann directed the food and civil supplies department to ensure hassle free procurement of wheat and start making payment to farmers for their produce from the very first day of the purchase.

The Central government has fixed the minimum support price of wheat at Rs. 2,015 per quintal, raising it by 40 from last year’s 1,975 per quintal.

