Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / RD Dhiman set to be new HP chief information commissioner

RD Dhiman set to be new HP chief information commissioner

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 04:58 AM IST

Decision is this regard was made on Tuesday during the meeting of a high-level screening committee chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla, which was attended by leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with leader of opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur and his deputy CM during a meeting in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI Picture Service)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman is set to become the state’s new chief information commissioner. The decision is this regard was made on Tuesday during the meeting of a high-level screening committee chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla.

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Dhiman was appointed as the chief secretary in July. He will superannuate on December 31.

The Tuesday meeting was also attended by leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Dhiman’s appointment to the post of chief information commissioner will be for three years.

It may be noted here that the post of chief information commissioner in the state has been lying vacant since June after Narendra Chauhan’s term expired.

The previous government had invited applications for the same in May to which RD Dhiman, Dr Savita, RN Batta, SR Mardi, JC Sharma and 48 other officers and advocates associated with judicial services had responded.

However, the decision could not be made in the meeting held in June for the appointment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP