RD Dhiman set to be new HP chief information commissioner

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman is set to become the state’s new chief information commissioner. The decision is this regard was made on Tuesday during the meeting of a high-level screening committee chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla.

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Dhiman was appointed as the chief secretary in July. He will superannuate on December 31.

The Tuesday meeting was also attended by leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Dhiman’s appointment to the post of chief information commissioner will be for three years.

It may be noted here that the post of chief information commissioner in the state has been lying vacant since June after Narendra Chauhan’s term expired.

The previous government had invited applications for the same in May to which RD Dhiman, Dr Savita, RN Batta, SR Mardi, JC Sharma and 48 other officers and advocates associated with judicial services had responded.

However, the decision could not be made in the meeting held in June for the appointment.

