R-Day: Bhagwant Mann to hoist Tricolour in Bathinda

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist national flag at the Republic Day function in Bathinda on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said all arrangements were in place for the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Shaheed Bhagat Singh sports stadium. On the occasion, cultural programmes will be presented by students and participants.

Police administration is also geared up in view of the call of protest given by Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha – a front of eight labourer unions of Punjab. The morcha leaders have announced showing black flags to the CM to express resentment against him for overlooking the demands of workers from the unorganised sector. Police sources said a strict eye is being maintained on the key leaders and vocal activists of the morcha. The Punjab government has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that all MLAs get due respect during the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

DCs asked to follow state order of precedence

The general administration department gave the direction in a letter sent to all deputy commissioners on Wednesday, asking them to follow the state order of precedence and show due respect to all MLAs. The order, issued on the direction of the privileges committee of the state assembly, also contains instructions regarding the seating plan at the R-Day functions. The privileges committee has recommended that the DC and SSP sit on one side of the chief guest and not on both sides, it said. The MLAs have been complaining from time to time about not getting due respect from the district authorities.

