R-day violence: Court grants interim protection from arrest to Lakha Sidhana

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:38 AM IST
A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in connection with his alleged involvement in the Red Fort violence on Republic Day.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during their tractor rally and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

Fearing arrest, Sidhana moved Delhi’s Tis Hazari court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, with his counsel asserting that he has no role to play in the incident.

Additional sessions judge Neelofer Abida Perveen posted the matter for July 3 and directed the police to not arrest him until then. This came after police sought more time to make submissions on his pre-arrest bail plea.

Sidhana had earlier denied involvement in the Republic Day violence. Several cases had been registered against him in Punjab and he was jailed many times. He had also unsuccessfully contested the 2012 state assembly polls.

