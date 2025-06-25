Ready to dissolve assembly if statehood is restored: J&K CM

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he is ready to dissolve assembly if statehood is restored in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

Omar who was in Gulmarg on Tuesday while responding to a recent report that if statehood is restored then J&K has to hold fresh assembly polls. “As soon as the statehood is restored in J&K is a very good thing. I read in one newspaper that for restoration of statehood, the dissolution of assembly is mandatory. They should do it.”

Omar said that he isn’t concerned about his chair and statehood is the right of people of J&K. “I know who has planted this story with an aim to scare the assembly members who won’t press for restoration of the statehood for next five years. This statehood isn’t for any legislator or government this statehood is for people of J&K,” he said adding that legislator won’t get scared by this warning.

“You should do it. The day statehood gets restored next day I will write to lieutenant governor to dissolve this assembly. Don’t try to threaten us. Statehood is our right,” he said.

On Saturday, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had said that his party would move the Supreme Court if there is an inordinate delay in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Once statehood comes all the powers of the elected government will be restored. I am hopeful for the restoration,” Omar told reporters..“If the statehood is delayed then we will have no option but to move to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Recently during the flag off ceremony of Vande Bharat train, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah had raised the statehood issue in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The J&K CM also raised statehood issues when PM Modi inaugurated Z Morh tunnel. The BJP leaders and central ministers have maintained that J&K will get statehood at an appropriate time, even some BJP leaders linked the J&K’s statehood to an improvement in law and order situation.