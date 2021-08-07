Realty firm director booked for cheating Chandigarh man

A realtor has been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust for failing to provide possession of a a residential plot despite payment to a Khudda Lahora resident.

Complainant Davinder Kumar, who works as a flooring contractor, alleged he had paid ₹6.5 lakh to buy a plot at Parag City in Lalru in 2012, but is still awaiting its possession.

Police have registered a case against Randhir Sood, a resident of Sector 15, who is the director of Parag Infratech Private Limited and Punjab Empires Private Limited.

Two more residents duped in city

In another case, BS Walia, a resident of Sector 24, alleged fraudulent withdrawals to the tune of ₹25,500 from his SBI account. He said that on August 4, he received a message that his account has been blocked and he needs to update his KYC, for which a link was provided. During the updating process, the amount got debited from his account.

Meanwhile, a woman who resides in Sector 44 was allegedly duped by a man who contacted her on a social networking site and posed as a British Airways pilot.

The accused offered to send her a gift, even as she refused. The next day, she got a call from a person, who introduced himself as a customs officer and asked for ₹50,950 as carriage charges for a parcel. Even as she deposited the amount, she didn’t receive any gift, after which she contacted police and a case was registered.