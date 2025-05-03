Reassess threat perception to Majithia: HC to Punjab Police

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Punjab Police to carry out a fresh assessment of threat perception to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, whose security was curtailed in March. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

The high court bench of justice Kuldeep Tiwari passed the order after it found that a report submitted by the Centre, prepared by the intelligence bureau, is “at variance” with the decision taken by the Punjab police. The reports have not been made public.

The court while fixing the matter for further hearing on May 12 directed the Punjab police to carry out a fresh assessment in the light of the IB report, one of the counsels, Arshdeep Kler said after the hearing. A detailed order is awaited.

Majithia had moved high court on April 24 seeking restoration of Z+ security cover. He had demanded that the March 29 order of the government be quashed and his security cover be restored. He had claimed that he had been on the target of extremist elements, including radical organisations and gangsters. However, on March 29, security cover was curtailed despite escalating threats to his life, the SAD leader had claimed terming the decision a “political one”.