Rebels Congress MLAs betrayed the party, says Himachal CM SukhvinderSukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday criticised the six party rebels for betraying the Congress party. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laying the foundation stone of different developmental projects at Hamirpur district (HT Photo)

Sukhu, who was in Kangra to inaugurate developmental projects, made the comments while addressing a public gathering. “The six MLAs who won on the Congress’ symbol betrayed the party. These MLAs could have had personal opposition to me, but they should not have any opposition to the party.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sukhu further blasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the party will never succeed in its modus-operandi to topple the sitting government.

“The people of the state have given a huge mandate to the Congress to form the government and we will complete five years successfully,” the CM said.

During his visit to the Kangra, a politically significant belt, Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 33 development projects worth ₹784 crore in Dehra and Nagrota Bagwan assembly constituencies.

The CM said the state government was “youth-friendly” before noting that 20,000 recruitments are being done in the government sector. “Along with providing jobs to about 10,000 youth in the Jal Shakti department, 6,500 recruitments are being made in the education department…” Sukhu said.

Releasing the form of Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi at Nagrota Bagwan, Sukhu said the state government will provide an honorarium of ₹1,500 per month to all eligible girls and women between 18-60 years of age. He said a notification will be issued in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

‘Never imagined Hamirpur MLAs will go against party’

The CM, who also visited Hamirpur, to inaugurate developmental projects, said, “I had never imagined that a few MLAs from the district would go against the party and hinder the pace of development in the district for which he was consistently working day and night,” Sukhu said, while addressing a gathering in Hamirpur, adding that these leaders have not only deceived the government but also the people of the respective constituencies.

Sukhu also dedicated projects worth ₹77 crore to the people of Hamirpur.

Lashing on the BJP, the CM dubbed BJP legislators’ actions in Vidhan Sabha as “unfortunate”, saying they resorted to unconstitutional tactics in a bid to overthrow the government.

“The people of the state have elected the present government and it will complete its tenure in the service of the people,” he added.

Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects includes the ₹65-crore modern bus stand at Pucca Bharo, ₹2.62-crore residential accommodation of animal husbandry department, residential accommodation of PWD at a cost of ₹1.49 crore and the ₹1.5-crore augmentation of Jattan-Ghirthan Lift water supply scheme.

CM after laying the foundation stone of much-awaited Hamirpur bus stand, said the project, 15 years in the making, will be completed in one and a half years with an outlay of ₹65 crore. He also flagged off the Awahdevi-Hamirpur-Ayodhya bus service of Himachal Road Transport Corporation.