Reconsider changing reading hall into exam hall: PGIMS students to varsity director

The medical students at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) on Thursday wrote a letter to the varsity director and urged him to reconsider the decision to convert the reading hall into an examination centre. The students said that this decision will impact their academic activities and overall learning experience. (Shutterstock)

“We understand that the administration may have valid reasons for making this decision, but we believe that this decision will deprive us of a vital space for studying and academic pursuits. This decision will also add to our financial strain,” the undergraduate (students and interns) association of PGIMS said in the letter.

A spokesperson of the varsity said that earlier too the reading hall has been converted into examination hall and this decision is aimed at ensuring transparency in the exams.