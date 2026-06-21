Reconsider higher education law: Mann to Union minister

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday wrote to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking him to reconsider the ‘Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhiniyam Bill, 2025’. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann attending the wedding of Ravati Sule, daughter of NPC leader Supriya Sule, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. (HT photo)

He said the legislation could make higher education more expensive, weaken opportunities for students from ordinary families and diminish the ability of states to address local educational needs.

In his letter to Pradhan, Mann urged wider consultations before implementing changes that could significantly alter the higher education landscape.

Emphasising that crores of parents across the country pin their hopes and dreams on their children’s education, Mann said higher education must remain a pathway of opportunity for the child of a farmer, labourer or shopkeeper, not become a burden on families.

He asserted that the country’s progress depends on making higher education more accessible, affordable and inclusive through greater investment in universities, infrastructure, faculty and research, rather than measures that could increase costs and centralise decision-making.

In his letter, Mann stated that he is writing not merely as the chief minister of Punjab but as a representative of crores of parents across India whose biggest hopes are linked to the education of their children.

“Every family wants its child to receive quality education, stand on his or her own feet, secure dignified employment and contribute to the progress of the nation. That is why education is not merely an administrative subject; it is a question concerning India’s bright future,” he said.

“I initially hoped the proposed legislation would strengthen the quality, accountability and global competitiveness of higher educational institutions,” he said.

“However, after carefully studying the Bill, I have serious concerns that it seeks to centralise most important decisions relating to higher education, with far-reaching consequences for students, teachers, universities and state governments,” he claimed.

Mann said the Bill appears to focus more on centralisation of power than on improving educational quality.

“The success of an education system depends upon how effectively it understands the needs of students, teachers and local communities. In a country as vast and diverse as India, every state faces different social, economic and educational challenges,” he said.

The CM said that it was natural to expect legislation on higher education to focus on quality, research, innovation, employability and global competitiveness.

However, after studying the Bill, it appeared that its primary objective was to concentrate policy-making powers, standards, regulations, recognition mechanisms and appellate powers in the hands of the Union government.

“Education is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution. Therefore, while minimum national standards may be desirable, states must retain the freedom to develop systems according to their own circumstances and needs. Unfortunately, this Bill appears to disturb that constitutional balance,” he said.

Mann stated that his concern is not merely about the rights of states but also about the future of crores of students.

“Every state in India is battling different challenges. Some are dealing with unemployment, others with skill development needs, industrial requirements or migration of talent. Border states like Punjab face even more complex realities,” he said.

Drawing attention to the issue of centralisation, Mann referred to the functioning of central institutions such as the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“Recent years have raised serious questions regarding examination management, transparency and credibility. When central institutions themselves are struggling with such challenges, it is legitimate to ask whether further centralisation of higher education is really the right direction,” he said.

“If most powers are concentrated with the Union government, if the role of state governments continues to shrink and if central regulatory control over state universities and colleges increases, where will the financial resources required for the operation and development of these institutions come from?” he asked.Mann also expressed concern that the proposed legislation could make higher education more expensive.