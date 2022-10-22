Record 206 nominations filed on a single day in Himachal

A record nearly 206 candidates of various political parties and independents filed their nomination for the November 12 elections for the state assembly on Friday, a day described as auspicious by the astrologer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the highest number of nominations filed on a single day ever. Of the total, a maximum of 48 candidates of the ruling BJP filed the nominations.

The last date for filing the nomination is October 25. However, there are only two days left for filing papers as October 23 and 24 are public holidays.

A total of 48 BJP candidates, including seven ministers and the speaker of the state assembly, filed the nominations on Friday.

Among the ministers, who filed the nominations, were sitting ministers Govind Singh Thakur from Manali, Suresh Bhardwaj from Kasumpti, Virender Kanwar from Kultlehar, Rajender Garg from Ghumarwin and Sukhram Chaudhary from Paonta Sahib, Rajiv Saizal from Kasauli and Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur.

Speaker of the outgoing assembly Vipin Singh Parmar filed papers from Nahan, while former state BJP president Rajeev Bindal from Nahan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among other BJP candidates who filed their nominations were Ramesh Dhawala from Dehra, Ravinder Singh Ravi from Jawalamukhi, Trilok Jamwal from Bilapsur, Rakesh Jamwal from Sundernagar, Chetan Singh Bragta from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Narinder Thakur from Hamirpur and Anil Dhiman from Bhoranj.

Retired IAS JR Katwal filed nomination from Jhandutta, Reena Kashyap from Pachhad, Narayan Singh from Renukaji, Dr Rajesh Kashyap from Solan, Ravinder Dhiman from Jaisinghpur, Mulkraj Premi from Baijnath, Hans Raj from Churah and Dr Janak Raj from Bharmour.

BJP candidate DS Thakur filed nomination from Dalhousie, Neelam Nayyar from Chamba, Arun Mehra from Nagrota Bagwan, Ranbir Singh from Nurpur, Lokender Kumar from Aani, Vinod Kumar from Nachan, Puran Chand Thakur from Drang, Anil Sharma from Mandi, Vijay Agnihotri from Nadaun and Randheer Sharma from Naina Deviji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Sood filed a nomination from Shimla, Ajay Shyam from Theog, Balbir Verma from Chopal, Lakhwinder Rana from Nalagarh, Surat Negi from Kinnaur, Maheshwar Singh from Kullu, Govind Sharma from Arki, Rajat Thakur from Dharampur, Shashi Bala from Rohru, Ravi Mehta from Shimla (Rural) and Ram Kumar from Haroli.

Among the important Congress nominees who filed their nominations, state party campaign committee chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu from Nadaun, former MP Chander Kumar from Jawali, former ministers Asha Kumari and Sudhir Sharma from Dalhousie and Dharamshala, respectively, Champa Thakur from Mandi, Ajay Mahaja from Nurpur Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla (Rural), Rajinder Singh Rana from Sujanpur, RS Bali from Nagrota Bagwan, Anirudh Singh from Kasumpti, Sanjay Awasthi from Arki, Vinay Kumar from Renukaji, Kewal Singh Pathania from Shahpur and Bhawani Singh Pathania from Fatehpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among other prominent faces to file nomination were former Rajya Sabha member MP Kripal Parmar as independent and former Lok Sabha MP Rajan Sushant as AAP candidate from Fatehpur assembly seat of Kangra. Sitting independent legislator Hoshyar Singh, who was denied a ticket by BJP, has filed papers from Dehra again as an independent.