Amarnath Yatra sees huge response, over 3.7 lakh pilgrims in 27 days

This year’s Amarnath Yatra has received an overwhelming response, with over 3.7 lakh pilgrims visiting the holy shrine in the first 27 days itself, surpassing last year’s total figure.

Last year, a total of 3.65 lakh pilgrims had undertaken the Amarnath Yatra (ANI Photo)

The yatra to the holy cave shrine had begun on July 1. Officials are hopeful that this year, more than half a million pilgrims may undertake the yatra.

A Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson attributed the large footfall to the seamless arrangements being provided by the administration. “The resounding success of Amarnathji Yatra-2023 can be primarily attributed to the impeccable arrangements orchestrated by the administration. Every facet of the yatra, from the provision of langar services to healthcare facilities, sanitation, transportation, and security measures, has been meticulously managed to ensure unparalleled convenience for the pilgrims. The seamless execution of these arrangements has led to a surge in the influx of devotees who are eager to embark on the spiritually enriching journey, and they have expressed their deep appreciation for the well-coordinated efforts.”

Pilgrims too have wholeheartedly lauded the administration’s efforts at ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey.

On Friday, around 9,150 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine, taking the cumulative figure to 3,69,288. Last year’s total figure had stood at 3,65,721.

The spokesperson added that distinguished personalities from various walks of life, including renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, also visited the shrine this time.

Besides, this a large number of foreign pilgrims also partook in the spiritual journey.

“This sacred journey transcends geographical boundaries, bringing people from all walks of life together in a shared spirit of oneness and reverence,” the government spokesperson said.

