This June was Chandigarh’s wettest since 2020

The city received 133.4 mm rain through the month of June, which was highest since 170.3 mm rain in 2020, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, it was still 14.2% below the normal average of 155.5 mm, said officials.

Rain was scarce at the beginning of the month due to delayed onset of monsoon in the country. But as per AK Singh, who is holding the charge of IMD Chandigarh director, three systems working together over the Bay of Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab advanced the monsoon system within a couple of days, bringing it to the city on the normal date of June 26.

The average maximum temperature in June was 35.6°C, while the average minimum temperature was 25.4°C. No records were broken, as, according to IMD, the highest average maximum temperature in the month was 40.5°C in 2012. The lowest average minimum temperature is 25.3°C in 2011.

N ormal rain expected in July

IMD has also issued an update on the monthly rainfall outlook for July for the whole country. At 273.2 mm, this region is expected to get normal rain during the month. IMD Shimla director and former IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul added that despite the late start, the monsoon system was strong now and rain along normal lines was likely in the city.

Rain likely today

Chances of light rain will continue on Saturday, but dry weather is likely on Sunday and Monday. Showers are likely to return from Tuesday onwards.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 34.1°C on Thursday to 35.3°C on Friday, 0.2 degree below normal. The minimum temperature fell from 28°C to 26.4°C, 0.7 degree below normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C, and the minimum temperature between 26°C and 27°C.

