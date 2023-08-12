Recovery of explosives in Chandigarh: Charges framed against Hawara

A local court has framed charges against Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted for life in the Punjab chief minister Beant Singh assassination case.

Charges have been framed in connection with two FIRs, registered against Hawara at Chandigarh’s Sector 36 and 17 police stations in 2005 for offences punishable under the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIRs, Hawara was planning to wage war against India, indulging in revival of terrorism and formation of Khalistan.

Serving life term in Delhi’s Tihar jail, Hawara appeared in court via video conferencing. Charges were framed under Sections 120, 121, 123, 153 of the Indian Penal Code; Section 25 of the Arms Act; and Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Earlier, Hawara’s counsel AS Chahal had filed a plea in court, seeking that during trial, he be produced in court in person and not via video-conferencing.

