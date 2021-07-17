Recruitment racket: Gang duped 50 govt job seekers of 1 crore

Members of a gang running a recruitment racket unearthed by the Punjab vigilance bureau (Amritsar range) allegedly duped as many as 50 government job seekers of more than ₹1 crore, officials said on Friday.

This came to the fore during the interrogation of the four accused who were arrested in the case on Thursday.

The arrested suspects are Pritpal Singh, who is posted as a multipurpose heath worker at the primary health centre (PHC), Dhotian, in Tarn Taran district; Harpal Singh, sarpanch of Kadgill village in Tarn Taran; Malkiat Singh of Varpal village in Amritsar and Sukhwant Singh of Jhite Kalan village in Amritsar.

SSP (vigilance) Parampal Singh said, “The gang is likely to make more disclosures in the coming days. Sukhwant, the gang kingpin, was also booked in November 2020 along with two persons for allegedly duping 30 job aspirants of ₹75 lakh for getting them recruited in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the railways.”

He added, “Dominic Sahota, who is presently lodged in the Ropar jail in connection with a robbery and kidnapping case, is also a key accused in the fresh case. He was running private firms and gave fake identity cards to people like Malkiat Singh.”

A scrutiny of the mobile phones of the suspects has revealed that they had drafted advertisements for jobs on WhatsApp to lure innocent job aspirants, the SSP said..

“Kadgill village sarpanch Harpal Singh has confessed to have duped at least seven job seekers. The questioning of Pritpal Singh, Malkiat, Sukhwant and Harpal is going on and more disclosures are expected soon,” he added.