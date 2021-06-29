Red Fort violence: On the run for 5 months, Amritsar man arrested

A man wanted in the Red Fort flag hoisting case was arrested from Punjab and sent to three-day custody of Delhi Police on Monday.

“Gurjot Singh was arrested from Amritsar. A reward of ₹1 lakh was declared for his arrest,” deputy commissioner of police (special cell), Delhi Police, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Gurjot, who was evading arrest for five months, was nabbed on Sunday by the special cell of Delhi Police.

He was produced before metropolitan magistrate Anurag Thakur who remanded him in police custody for three days and also allowed his counsel to meet him every day for half an hour.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during a tractor rally against the three new central farm laws and stormed the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

The court had recently taken cognisance of the chargesheet in the case and summoned all the accused on June 29.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who is accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, is currently out on bail.

“After the incident, Gurjot spoke to the media where he disclosed his role in the incident of flag hoisting at the historic monument. On that basis, he was wanted in the case and a reward of ₹1 lakh was announced on his arrest,” the DCP said.