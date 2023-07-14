Explore PPP model for Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

In an effort to reduce the cost of the upcoming Metro project for the tricity, Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) has advised the UT administration to explore a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

RITES stated that private participation could be unbundled in non-core activities such as automatic fare collection system for the Metro project in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

During a meeting on the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the tricity last week, M/s RITES Ltd stated that all forms of PPP were encouraged by the government and asked the administration to explore the possibility of various PPP models for the Metro project. RITES stated that private participation could be unbundled in non-core activities such as automatic fare collection system, etc.

During the meeting, the RITES team presented the policies, guidelines and procedure for planning of a mass rapid transit system in line with the Metro Rail Policy issued by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

After discussions, it was decided that an alternative analysis report (AAR) and detailed project report (DPR) were required to be prepared as per the guidelines of the Government of India. After approval of the Unified Metro Transportation Authority, the reports will be submitted to the central government for approval.

A meeting of the authority has been scheduled on July 18 with all stakeholders, including officials from Punjab and Haryana, for engaging an agency to prepare the two reports.

Under the AAR, the best mode to meet the transportation demand on major travel corridors will be determined, including Metro, Metrolite or MetroNeo.

Similarly, DDR will broadly include the planning, design, cost estimates, financials, institutional arrangement and implementation plan for the best recommended MRTS mode.