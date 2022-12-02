Re-enrollment of 26 Home Guards put on hold

Uncertainty prevails over the fate of 26 Home Guards volunteers of Chandigarh Police whose “re-enrollment” has been put on hold till December 12 citing complaints of misconduct.

There are about 1,500 Home Guards in UT police who are deployed in various wings, including police stations, traffic and PCR. Every year on December 1, the Home Guards volunteers are given extension or re-enrolled.

But 26 of them, including one female, were telephonically told not to report on duty on December 1 till their fate is decided in the meeting slated for December 12.

“Their re-enrollment was put on hold owing to complaints of misconduct against them. This is an annual exercise,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police.

The volunteers have now written to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, seeking his intervention to save their jobs.