Refrain from creating atmosphere of terror in Punjab: Akal Takht to govt

AMRITSAR

The jathedar's statement comes a day after Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and arrested 78 of his supporters.

Taking a strong note of the state-wide crackdown by the Punjab Police and central agencies against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday said the governments should refrain from creating an atmosphere of terror in Punjab for “political interests”.

The jathedar’s statement comes a day after Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and arrested 78 of his supporters.

In a statement, Giani Harpreet Singh said: “The government should refrain from coercion against young people who are raising voice for their democratic rights. Punjab has already suffered a lot and now, there is a need to move forward for a better future.”

“Deep wounds of oppression of the previous governments are still there in the memories of Punjab and no government has ever turned serious to heal them,” the jathedar said, adding “this context cannot be ignored that there is a deep resentment in the Sikh youth’s mentality against the discriminations and excesses of the governments. However, big powers always keep on looking for an opportunity to make the Sikh youths directionless and scapegoat by playing with their emotions.”

He also urged the Sikh youth to follow the path of intellect and refrain from conflict, which gives the government an opportunity to oppress them.

The jathedar further said political discrimination by successive governments has played a big role in creating a sense of alienation among the Sikhs.

On March 3, Amritpal and his aides met the jathedar, days after the highest Sikh temporal seat set up a panel to decide on carrying of Guru Granth Sahib to the protest sites. On February 23, armed with guns and swords, Amritpal and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station carrying a saroop of Guru Granth Sahib to get one of his aides released.

