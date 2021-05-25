Refrain from wasting public money on Coronil: Haryana AAP

Criticising the BJP-led Haryana government for “wasting public money on unscientific treatments like distribution of Patanjali’s Coronil kits”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit of Haryana said the state government should utilise the funds to purchase more ventilators and create adequate oxygen plants for hospitals in state instead.

State health minister Anil Vij had on Monday said that one lakh Coronil kits will be distributed free of cost to Covid patients to speed up their recovery. Vij had also said the cost of Coronil kits will be borne by Patanjali and the Haryana government’s Covid relief fund in 50:50 ratio.

In a joint statement, head of AAP medical cell in Haryana, Dr Sarika Verma and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said, “The Drug Council of India has not approved Coronil as a medical treatment for Covid and the government should refrain from wasting taxpayers’ money on it.”

The statement said the party will request Vij to make all medical expenditure on the advice of the ICMR. The state government should improve the health infrastructure by increasing the number of tertiary care centres in every district instead of spending it on products which have no medicinal value.

“There is shortage of Amphotericin in every city of Haryana. Hospitals in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala and Hisar are struggling to get adequate medicines to treat patients. We request Vij’s intervention to airlift required injections from foreign countries and utilise taxpayer’s money to save people’s lives,” AAP leaders said.