Regional buzz: Giani Harpreet’s cryptic remarks trigger political chatter

A video clip from Giani Harpreet Singh’s recent interview with a private channel has gone viral on social media, fuelling fresh speculation about his future as president of SAD (Punar Surjeet). Singh revealed that he often prays for an “excuse” to be relieved of his responsibilities, while lamenting the exit of several leaders who had initially stood by him. His remarks have triggered intense political chatter, with observers viewing them as a sign of “growing frustration” within the fledgling outfit, which has been hit by defections, organisational challenges and internal differences.

A video clip from Giani Harpreet Singh’s recent interview with a private channel has gone viral on social media, fuelling fresh speculation about his future as president of SAD (Punar Surjeet).

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Communication gaffe

To err, they say, is human, but it can also expose a communication gap. After the Akal Takht asked the Sikh community to ostracise chief minister Bhagwant Mann over a controversial video, the AAP went all out on Thursday to counter the charge with forensic reports. Senior leaders first addressed a press conference, following which it announced that a delegation led by cabinet ministers Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora would meet DGP Gaurav Yadav. The delegation met special DGP, law and order, Praveen Kumar Sinha and sought action against those behind the “fake video.” However, a party release later said they met Yadav.

Capturing crowd reactions

As chief minister Bhagwant Mann, embroiled in a controversy over an alleged derogatory video, addressed three back-to-back Lok milnis in the Doaba region last week, his social media team went to great lengths to capture every response from the rural audiences. The team installed high-tech cameras with special mics on rooftops to record the crowd’s reactions to Mann’s jokes and slogans. A group of Nihang Sikhs present at the Phagwara rally was not only specially mentioned by the CM, but also got social media attention.

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{{^usCountry}} MLA dodges people’s queries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MLA dodges people’s queries {{/usCountry}}

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At a public interaction in Nabha on Saturday, AAP MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann came under fire from residents who sought answers from him about the recent lathicharge by Patiala police on “peacefully protesting PSPCL linemen.” Several attendees also questioned the MLA about the state government’s alleged attempts to suppress protests, particularly those by farmers. Some even raised concerns over the rounding up of farmers ahead of planned demonstrations. However, Dev Mann did not respond to these queries and chose to answer only questions related to development works and local issues concerning his constituency.

Bathinda cops go hi-tech

In a first-of-its-kind move to bring transparency and accountability, the Bathinda police have equipped its traffic wing and police control room teams with body-worn cameras. SSP Jyoti Yadav Bains said that 30 cameras with high-end video and voice quality have been purchased under the modernisation plan and that DSPs would monitor the footage. She added that the body cams would help authorities monitor the behaviour of police personnel dealing directly with the public, while also protecting them against false allegations by traffic rule violators.

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Underperformers on Omar’s radar

Amid growing complaints from legislators that ministers are ignoring their concerns, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has sent a clear message to his cabinet: perform or face replacement. With a cabinet expansion likely and the induction of two ministers on the cards, a reshuffle of portfolios also seems imminent. Indications suggest that the CM may retain key portfolios himself to directly address legislators’ grievances. The possibility of dropping a few underperforming ministers has not been ruled out, as part of efforts to make the council of ministers more responsive and dynamic.

Vikramaditya’s FB post draws witty response

Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh’s attempt to strike a poetic note from the picturesque Tirthan Valley drew biting satire over the condition of roads. Singh posted a photo on Facebook with the caption, “Humsafar woh, jiske saath rasta bhi manzil lagne lagta hai. A popular local social media platform reposted it, taking a jibe at his department, saying “Loknirman Mantri woh, jiske rehte raaste (sadkein) aise hon ki manzil tak pahunchna hi naamumkin lagne lage.” The post gained traction, with users pointing to potholes, monsoon damage, and poor road conditions affecting commuters across the state.

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(Contributed by Hillary Victor, Navneet Sharma, Navrajdeep Singh, Karam Prakash, Vishal Joshi, Mir Ehsan, Shailee Dogra)