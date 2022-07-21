Register tenants, domestic helps with police within 10 days: Panchkula DCP

In the wake of increasing gangster activity in Punjab’s areas bordering Panchkula, deputy commissioner of police Surinder Pal Singh has set a 10-day deadline for land owners to get their tenants and domestic helps registered with the police.

The order stated that there had been reports of crime against people and property in the region and suspected terrorist activities in the neighbouring districts of Panchkula in the recent past. “In some of these cases, the crimes were committed by unverified tenants, lease holders, paying guests, domestic servants and helpers. Their correct names, addresses and antecedents were not known to the local police, thereby hampering investigation,” it read.

The DCP said correct names and addresses should be available with the property owner, manager, lessor and employer as well as the local police to carry out necessary verification and avoid causing danger to human life and property that disturbed the peace in Panchkula district.

Exercising powers conferred upon him under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the DCP directed the property owners, managers, lessors and employers to submit online or manual information about their tenants, lessees, paying guests, domestic helps, helpers, etc., along with their name, home address and attested photographs in the police station concerned.

“The information must be submitted within 10 days from the date of issue of these orders so that their antecedents and home address can be verified by the local police,” said the order, which will be in force for two months till September 19.